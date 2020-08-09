Star Trek: where is the film directed by Quentin Tarantino?

Share it:

After the announcement of the suspension of the work on Noah Hawley's Star Trek, many fans of the sci-fi franchise have wondered if the news could not be a first sign that something is changing and that, as many hope, Paramount Pictures has decided to focus on Quentin Tarantino for the future of the saga.

The news of Hawley's stop surprised fans not a little, despite the latest statements by Zachary Quinto on Star Trek 4 foreshadowing something similar: it seems that the journey of the Enterprise is destined to continue on the small screen with series like Picard and Discovery, as well as the many upcoming spin-offs.

Currently there would be three films in development at Paramount: that of Hawley, a further chapter directed by J.J. Abrams and finally that of Tarantino. The filmmaker, however, has not been officially confirmed as the director of the franchise, although he has repeatedly shared the strong interest in being part of it, and it is possible that, with a saga that aims to relaunch, Hawley's film has been paused to decide. whether to entrust it to Tarantino. The choice would certainly be strategy and would attract the curiosity of even Star Trek newbies, it would give certainty at the box-office and would reduce production costs by completely eliminating a film from the line-up.

These are obviously only theories, as nothing is known for sure about how and when Star Trek 4 will resume work, but, as has already happened, it is possible that the growing interest of the public in a film directed by the director of Kill Bill get Paramount to sign the unusual contract.