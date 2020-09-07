Star Trek, the official wines dedicated to the Klingons and the Federation arrive!

Share it:

Wines That Rock, the Star Trek Wines company, has announced a new collection of wine bottles dedicated to the science fiction series that also includes the typical Klingon drink: blood wine.

Specifically, the new releases are a Klingon Bloodwine Cabernet Sauvignon of 2018 and a United Federation of Planets Special Reserve Sauvignon Blanc of 2019. Both are available for purchase on StarTrekWines.com since last September 3, with shipments starting on September 17 on the occasion of Klingon Day of Honor.

The two wines, of which you can find the photo below, will be added to the already present Chateau Picard Cru Bourgeois and Special Reserve United Federation of Planets Old Vine Zinfandelm.

“Star Trek Wine is one of our favorite projects ever” said Howard Jackowitz, president of Wines That Rock (via Comicbook.com). “The collaboration between the Star Trek experts working on the Viacom CBS Consumer Products team, our award-winning winemakers and designers, and some of the world’s leading Star Trek and Klingon experts have resulted in two new additions to the official Star Trek wine collection we are proud of. Our goal is always to create tasteful, limited edition collectible wines that we fans are dedicated to owning and enjoying. As the Klingon Warriors would say: Qapla! “.

