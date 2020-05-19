Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is the new series with Spock, Pike and the rest of the Enterprise

Share it:

CBS All Access has announced that they are working on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, a series that will follow the adventures of several of the characters in Star Trek: Discovery with part of the cast involved again.

Strange New Worlds will be based on the year’s Captain Christopher Pike commanded the U.S.S. Enterprise and will feature Anson Mount as Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, and Ethan Peck as Spock, all of whom have played those characters on Discovery.

“The series will follow Captain Pike, Scientific Officer Spock, and Number One in the decade before Kirk arrived at the U.S.S. Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy”

The script for the series is by Akiva Goldsman with a story by Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet. All three will serve as executive producers on the series alongside Henry Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.

“Fans have fallen in love with Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck’s portrayals of these iconic characters when introduced to them in the final season of Star Trek: Discovery.” counted Julie McNamara from CBS.”The series will be the perfect complement to the franchise, offering a new perspective and new adventures to Star Trek”

CBS All-Access is a service that is not available to us at the moment, which does not mean that we will not be able to see this series. It remains to be seen if Netflix will take over the distribution rights as happened with Star Trek: Discovery or if Amazon Prime Video bets on it, as they did with Star Trek: Picard, both CBS productions.