Star Trek: revealed the episode that will inspire Quentin Tarantino for his film?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After the halt to the Noah Hawley project, there is great interest from the public regarding the way the franchise will be managed, especially as they arrive new rumors regarding the Star Trek that Tarantino could write.

The director has never given many confirmations about it, and recently announced that he probably won't be directing the film, yet his choices in the script phase could have some weight. Deadline reports that Tarantino will have nothing to do with the project he proposed to J.J. Abrams and Paramount Pictures, and that his film will be "based on an episode of the classic Star Trek series that takes place especially on the ground and in a 1930s gangster setting".

The bet in question could be "A Piece of the Action", in which the Enterprise is searching for the USS Horizon, a ship that has been missing for more than a century. Once it lands on the planet Sigma Iotia II, the group of protagonists realizes that in reality the crew of the Horizon have indeed influenced population development local (thus violating the rules): he left a book on the planet entitled Chicago Mobs of the Twenties, focused on organized crime, and the inhabitants they based their company on that material.

The aliens who meet in the episode then resume the typical language of crime films, and this could perfectly reflect Tarantino's will and style. The director had indeed revealed: "If I do, that's what it will be: it will be Pulp Fiction in space".

Well, it wouldn't be that bad, wouldn't it? To learn more, here is the point of the situation on Star Trek.