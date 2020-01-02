Star Trek Quentin Tarantino Simon Pegg

Share it:

Although at first it sounded weird, Tarantino seriously said he wanted to make a 'Star Trek' movie. And so it seems that it will be, because this project that we knew nothing about months ago seems to have taken shape over time and every time it sounds more real.

It all started a few years ago, when Quentin approached J.J. Abrams to show you an idea to carry out a new film of Star Trek Abrams, who was the architect of the return of the franchise to the cinema, gave the approval and Tarantino commissioned the script to Mark L. Smith, screenwriter of 'El Renacido'. Then it was announced that Tarantino had finished the script, which was going to be R-Rated, but then it was announced that the filmmaker was moving away from the project. However, now it turns out that it is possible that not all lost and Quentin move on with his Star Trek story.

In an interview Simon Pegg, who gave life to Montgomery "Scotty" Scott in the reboot of the franchise, has ensured that there are still chances that the draft that the filmmaker wrote of 'Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood' will go ahead. Or you have not heard about the news, which is also possible.

As ComicBook collects, "As far as I know, Quentin Tarantino's Star Treck idea is an idea that is still under consideration. It depends on what (he) wants to do next, you know, "Pegg explained, adding:" I am always happy to return to that universe. I think now it will be bittersweet to do another after losing Anton (Yelchin), we were a big family. And we will miss him more than we normally do, because his absence will get his attention. But we'll see what happens. "

We will see. In parallel to this project Paramount pictures has revealed that he is working with Noah hawley ('Fargo') on something that has to do with the franchise in question. However, as Simon Pegg has revealed, although he is excited about Hawley's Star Trek, he is not sure that he will involve his team or even be Star Trek 4. "I don't know anything about it," Pegg says. "I think Noah Hawley has been hired to write something for Star Trek, which is very exciting. He is a brilliant writer and always creates interesting things. I don't know if we are involved in that or not. I don't think so I don't think about Noah is necessarily Star Trek 4 ".