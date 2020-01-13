Star Trek: Picard confirms its second season

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The premiere of Star Trek: Picard It will arrive on January 23 and there are already good news for those who want the legendary character of the no less iconic Sir Patrick Stewart to continue starring in his solo series beyond this first season.

CBS All Access confirmed this Sunday during its presentation at the Television Critics Association that there will be a second season of the series. Specifically, it was Julie McNamara, executive vice president of original content at CBS All Access who was in charge of the news.

"We are excited to announce a second season before the series premieres and we are confident that veteran Star Trek fans and new viewers will be hooked by the stellar cast and the fantastic story meticulously manufactured by the creative team that will debut on September 23. January".

This second season has already begun to be rumored last December and there was only an official confirmation for the most expectant to remain truly calm.