Star Trek: Noah Hawley movie stalled, what happens?

Although composer Jeff Russo had recently confirmed the continuation of works for Noah Hawley's Star Trek, the latest from the world of Star Trek they would like the film to be temporarily paused.

According to what reported by Deadline, in fact, we are pressing on the brake pedal with regard to the film written and directed by Hawley in order to identify the best direction to follow.

"Paramount's new head of film division Emma Watts, who has been at the helm of several Fox franchises, is trying to figure out which path to take."reads the article.

The momentary stop would therefore not be attributable to a potential abandonment of the project by Noah Hawley, which would keep us particularly given his being a longtime fan of the franchise.

Both Hawley's film, which would include a new cast over Abrams' films, and whose screenplay seems to have to do with a lethal virus, both the film written by Mark L. Smith (whose direction had previously been entrusted to Tarantino), could be the best spin-offs "à la Logan" for the franchise, once the latter is revitalized (cinematically).

Anyway, the study is currently in the process of reorganizing its priorities, and it remains to be seen what will come of it.