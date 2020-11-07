The journey of the USS Discovery continues, the science vessel of the Federation of United Planets which, to safeguard the present from which it came, has passed through a wormhole that catapulted it into a future a thousand years away. In our Discovery 3X03 review we went as far as the Blue Planet, our Earth, to reach the origin of a cryptic message which had given Burnham and Saru hope about the enigma of the Great Fire, the catastrophic event that had ended the Federation a hundred years earlier.

On that occasion we had met Adira (Blu Del Barrio), the first character with a non-binary gender identity in the universe of Star Trek, which contains the identity of the mysterious officer who had launched the aforementioned message, now dead for some time, thanks to a symbiote that lives inside his body.

The weight of the past

As usual, the narrative framework of the episode alternates two situations that hybridize a vertical gait to the horizontal line this season. Specifically, the dynamics on board the Discovery alternate, involving the crew and concerning the trauma of the loss of identity in a future that does not belong to its members, and the classic episode mission involving Burnham, in this case in search of answers on the amnesia that Adira is afflicted with, that prevents her from coming into contact with the symbiote which lives within it and consequently with the memories of Admiral Senna Tal, guarded by the mysterious being, which seem to represent the key to the past and the future of the Federation.

The problem for Saru and Discovery is a widespread one concealment of their feelings by the entire crew. Everyone tries to live their mission as if nothing had happened, but everyone is now aware that they have left behind their past and with it any personal ties regarding family and friends. A question of identity and of not belonging to a time that it evolved without them, inexorably sweeping away any sign of their passage; as well as a present that could just as easily get rid of the latter without anyone missing it.

In short, a complicated situation, but at the same time quite didactic. Although it is commendable from a thematic point of view such a peculiar attention to the human side of the members of Discovery, the dynamics that are established and developed in the relative conflicts they are almost sinful of mannerism, transforming the performers into character actors, one above all Georgiu. After all, the answer is always the same, declined in different ways: let go and look forward with the awareness that you are not alone, but that you can always count on others to overcome problems and distances.

The teaser of the episode certainly does not contribute to improving the situation, experienced as a dull representation of the logbook of Culber, the medical officer who is Stamets’ companion. In addition to the nice idea of ​​the haiku and the banquet, in short, perhaps a more mature resolution of conflicts would have helped and, consequently, a less naive representation of the inevitable problems linked to such emotional destabilization.

Ties

More interesting is the part dedicated to exploration which, as mentioned above, involves Burnham and Adira in the search for a solution to the gaps in memory related to the memories of the symbiont and its multiple identities, which should flow in one stream of consciousness within the mind of the new crew member. The reason for this problem almost certainly concerns the obvious incompatibility between humans and symbionts, known to trekkers because already discussed in The Next Generation e Deep Space Nine.

These organisms are in fact originating from the planet Trill and enter into symbiosis purely with the homonymous inhabitants who enjoy the advantages of living multiple life experiences within their own and have thus made a sort of cult of them. This is an opportunity to deepen the character of Adira and shed light on his past, as well as on the prospects that will open about it on board Discovery.

The mission takes Burnham and Adira to the planet of the Trills, in search of answers. The reception will not be the best, given the distrust of a human hosting a symbiont, but the two will find the way to the truth. Once again Star Trek puts us in front of the fear of the unknown, of the stranger, one of the founding topoi of the saga, here declined in a slightly too redundant way.

Nevertheless, the feeling you breathe is that of a classic mission of the franchise and, especially in the second part of the episode, we also see some satisfying visual inventions that play on colors and an intelligent use of special effects. Inventions that deviate from the anonymous ordinariness of the rest of the narrative, but in any case not exempt from direction choices at times alienating in the use of planes and focal lengths out of context which, combined with an unfriendly CG rendering, make the quality of the staging not always excellent even in this episode.