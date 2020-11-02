The first two episodes of the third season of Star Trek Discovery they had taken us nearly a thousand years into the future in the company of Commander Burnham and the crew of the science vessel. In our review of Star Trek Discovery 3×01 we had followed the fall of the character played by Sonequa Martin-Green on an unknown planet, which was not the Terralysium hypothesized in the plans. A symbolic beginning, which ideally disrupted the concept of the series, but which kept the thematic core already dear to Roddenberry.

There was no trace of the series owner spaceship and we had left Burnham in the company of the courier Book, in search of his crew and the vestiges of that Federation now in ruins, after the Great Fire. Our review of Star Trek Discovery 3×02 had therefore revealed the other side of the coin, following the fate of the titular ship of the series after the exit from the wormhole, up to the final meeting with Burnham, which in the meantime we discovered to have faced his first year of life in the future. After these two introductory episodes, it’s time to find out what the prequel to the Star Trek classic series has in store for us this week.

The Great Fire

The narrative element introduced in the first episode of this season to motivate the near total disappearance of the Federation in the future – and the consequent inability of Burnham to make contact with Discovery – is what is universally known in the galaxy of that time as the Great Fire. A catastrophic event that had blown up all warp ships in the galaxy a hundred years earlier, after an energy crisis that had effectively exhausted the availability of dilithium; material that in fact powered the engines of the aforementioned spaceships.

Details that are largely revealed in the course of this last episode, in which it is confirmed how this element will be of primary importance in the narrative of the third season. In fact, after the necessary pleasantries, we learn about the Burnham mission, relating to an investigation into the causes of the Great Fire that seems to have wiped out the Federation. This mystery to which no one seems to come to the head seems to be directly connected to the headquarters of the Federation itself, or the earth.

Discovery calls Earth

And that’s right the Blue Planet – at least its conformation in spatial geography – to be the master during the episode. An Earth that has raised its defenses against any external intervention, threatened by space raiders and apparently abandoned by the Federation itself. In this unsettling situation, Saru (Doug Jones) and his crew find themselves. It certainly does not contribute to the success of the mission Burnham’s feeling of disorientation on Discovery, deriving from the sabbatical year spent as an infiltrator looking for information on her primary mission.

Discovery is close to the commander, who seems to have found a balance never experienced in Book and which we suspect will soon bear fruit. Because it will be precisely the modus operandis that Burnham has learned in recent months to guarantee a (too) easy victory against the vertical threat of the bet, to then reach the declination of the horizontal line, which will see Discovery engaged in an attempt to understand the events that led to this truly unexpected futuristic drift, given the sacrifice performed by the titular ship and its crew.

An episode that tries to detach itself from the introductory couple represented by the debut duo, but that in any case it reveals its preparatory nature to the upcoming and future events of this third season, especially on the casting front.

From a technical point of view it is noted an impoverishment of the level of staging as regards the effects in computer graphics, which certainly do not reach the levels of the previous episode, while from the point of view of the scenography we see as always an excellent job, assisted by adequate performances by the cast, which seem to live in a natural way the spaces of Discovery.

In the course of the episode it is unfortunately noticeable a certain schematism in the narrative which translates into a series of plot ingenuity, which support a simplification speech preparatory to the construction of the characters, but not very effective for the purposes of vertical narrative.