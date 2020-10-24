In our review of Discovery 3X01 we praised the change of pace that pushed the prequel to the classic Star Trek series towards new unprecedented horizons. After crossing the wormhole with the USS Discovery, Commander Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) had crashed on an unknown planet and had met Book, a courier with a strong environmental sensitivity.

In a future a thousand years away from the previous season’s timeline things have changed dramatically; of the Federation only a few remnants remain, after a catastrophic event that made dilithium a precious bargaining chip.

We had left Burnham with the hope of being able to find their companions and thus reach Discovery, whose fate seemed uncertain at that point. The second episode of this season, however, sheds light on the dynamics related to the crew of the owner spaceship of the series, opening new glimpses on the future and guaranteeing further space for new dynamics between the characters.

For a handful of dilithium

This new chapter of Discovery, which releases its episodes weekly on Netflix, is a necessary second introduction to this third season and is in fact the other side of the coin at the premiere last week. In “Far From Home“We are in fact involved in the disastrous exit of the USS Discovery from the wormhole that catapulted it into the future. If in the first episode the fall of Burnham had a value and a symbolic representation of rebirth, which resulted in a subtext in a relaunch of the franchise, this second episode shoot all cartridges at staging level, keeping us glued to the screen as Discovery crashes to an unknown planet, in a series of visually stunning sequences, to the point of giving the impression of being faced with more feature-length than TV-series quality – yet another reminder how the boundary between large and small screen is increasingly thinning.

Fallen on a hostile planet, with a glacial atmosphere, which does not at all resemble the planet of Burnham last week, Saru (Doug Jones) finds himself dealing with an emergency which sees most of the crew injured and the Discovery out of order on the communications and navigation side.

Despite the constant pressure of Georgiu (Michelle Yeoh) to want to contribute in his own way to be able to contact Burnham – even if at this point in terms of writing his attachment starts to be a bit too spurious – Saru decides to explore the inhabited area with Tilly (Mary Wiseman), seeking help with component repair. Meanwhile we notice that Detmer (Emily Coutts) is suffering from an unusual estrangement compared to the other crew members, hoping not to have to witness the reiteration of storylines already present in the last season.

“The Colony”, this is the only name with which the planet unknown by its reticent inhabitants is identified, is amazed by the fortuitous and catastrophic appearance of a Federation ship – let us remember that we are still in the future – and fears that this event may have repercussions with the arrival of a courier who keeps the planet in check by robbing it of its resources and subjugating the small community of miners that inhabit it.

Using not too veiled western styles, “The Colony” is presented as a frontier where the law of the strongest prevails, enclosing the events of Saru and Tilly in an intergalactic saloon, inside which all those scenes that do not concern the restoration of Discovery and the imminent threat of parasitic ice, which threatens to engulf the ship and kill its crew before the two emissaries return.

The end of an era?

Those who screamed at the sacrilege and the imminent demise of the franchise after the premiere last week, will perhaps find in this episode a variation of that exploration of unknown planets and civilizations which, after all, was not lacking even in the previous episode, but which at this point undergoes a shift in its own enunciation, while not distorting in our opinion the underlying message of union in diversity, which has always been a heritage of the Gene Roddenberry series.

It is also true that starting especially from the second season of Discovery we are not faced with a classic and comforting picture beyond Star Trek, which sees in the cohesion and harmony between the crew members its apex, as well as the greatest source of reassurance towards the spectator. IS this new episode of Discovery it only confirms this atmosphere in the mysterious portrait of Detmer or in the relationship between Stamets (Anthony Rapp) and Reno (Tig Notaro), who undoubtedly lives on too much naivety, passing through Georgiu’s impulses; while we cannot help but abandon ourselves to Saru’s sagacity or the tenderness of an evolving Tilly.

All dynamics that involve some risks of different entities at the narrative level, but which could also lead to unprecedented implications. Who knows if the delicious (and predictable) final cliffhanger will serve to bring peace to the fans or further set the dust on fire.