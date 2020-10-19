Space is no longer the last frontier. At least it’s not the only one. Because in the third season of Star Trek Discovery it is time to reformulate the historical incipit of the classic series. In fact, the first episode of this new season of the prequel series of the historic show created by Gene Roddenberry in 1968 debuted a few hours ago in Italy and the cards on the table have definitely changed, both from a narrative and a distributive point of view.

The new episodes of Discovery in fact they will see the light on a weekly basis on the streaming platform that has secured the distribution rights from CBS, which produces the series and broadcasts it exclusively in the USA on CBS All Access. The series created by Bryan Fuller (Hannibal, American Gods) and Alex Kurtzman (Alias, Fringe) thus turns out to be one of the most interesting and anticipated Netflix releases of October and is preparing to disrupt the whole concept that had characterized it until now, to reach new unexplored horizons.

Tabula rasa

Forget the Red Angel and the AI ​​Control that had so much troubled ours in the previous season – if you need a refresher instead, we invite you to find out where we left off with Star Trek Discovery 2. The third season of Discovery it starts right from the last bars of the previous one, to catapult us with a slingshot effect nearly a thousand years into the future, in 3188 to be precise. The commander Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) has in fact implemented the plan to avoid the destruction of the entire universe, erasing the very existence of himself and the USS Discovery from the timeline of belonging, passing through a wormhole that faces an unprecedented future. And it is precisely in this future that we find ourselves in the first seconds of the episode, following the fallen angel Burnham – it is appropriate to say -, after having emerged beyond the black hole and impacted the spaceship of the one who will turn out to be Book (David Ajala), the new travel companion of the woman in this prologue, as well as what promises to be an important addition to the already full-bodied and very valid cast of the series.

Burham’s fall has enormous symbolic value for the Discovery franchise itself. The impact buries her in the black sands of an unknown planet, which she hopes will be her intended destination, Terralyum. Seeing the Discovery Science Officer emerge from this mound and recover the vestiges of what his Federation membership represents, including his badge, gives us the distinct impression of a rebirth of the character and the franchise itself.

From the encounter / clash with Book we will in fact learn that the Federation is now a pale memory, whose end is lost in the decades ago, but which is traced back to a catastrophic event that originated from a huge explosion of dilithium called “the Great Fire”, which gave a real “blow” to the entire Galaxy a hundred years ago.

Some remnants of the Federation have survived since then, but what was once a widespread and efficient organization no longer exists and Burham’s equipment itself is now antiques to be exchanged at the nearest market.

Towards new horizons

Discovery thus it frees itself from the somewhat too close ties dictated by being a prequel to Star Trek set a decade after the original series. Despite the interesting additions and new routes found in the course of previous seasons, the goal of a prequel cannot in fact be that of filling a gap within a known mythology, respecting its canons and characters and sometimes creating controversies or notes on certain narrative choices (how come in all these years we never knew that Spock had a sister?).

Well, from now on the CBS series is free to literally fly to new horizons and this sense of renewed freedom is breathed throughout the episode, which does not result in a distortion of the concept or format, but which rather represents a pleasant drift, a gigantic what if that the screenwriters have had the courage to explore and which shows the first fruits of this bet right now, despite the unknowns are not entirely absent.

From a technical point of view we are faced with a mammoth production, which as always invests in great talents to obtain a result of undoubted quality. The direction joins the threads of the narrative without big surprises, but with a sure hand, giving a pulse in the action and fight scenes, accompanied by a flawless photograph, which takes advantage of the beautiful locations and the scenographies that give us a futuristic version of the future itself, without too daring and perhaps remaining anchored to visual clichés that they find in the immortal Blade Runner their origin. During the episode we didn’t have the opportunity to test the actor’s performances of the entire cast; in any case we can confirm that Sonequa Martin-Green proves again not only the ideal choice for Burham, but one of the most versatile actresses on the serial scene. Without forgetting the interpretation of David Ajala, whose character certainly still has a lot to give to the show.

There are many paths to take and not all of them are obvious; Will they lead to the reconstruction of the Federation and a new era for Starfleet? Will it be just a preamble to bring the narrative back to a sort of restoration of the concept and a return to origins? These are all more than legitimate questions, but for now they remain unanswered. So we just have to wait for the next episodes to find out what fate will go against not only Burnham, but Discovery itself.