Star Trek: Discovery 3, the crew lands in the 32nd century: the images of episode 2

After the debut of the third season of Star Trek: Discovery, the sci-fi series is preparing to return to Netflix next October 22 with the episode 3×02, second part of ‘That hope is you’, and thanks to Comicbook.com we can show you the new official photos.

As well as featuring well-known crew members such as Saru (Doug Jones), Sylvia Tilly (Mary Wiseman) e Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) during the events of the episode, the photos, which you can view at the bottom of the article, offer a new look at new entry Jake Weber as Zareh.

According to the description, “After the USS Discovery lands on a strange planet, the crew find themselves in a race against time to repair their ship. Meanwhile, Saru and Tilly embark on a dangerous first contact mission in hopes of finding Burnham. “ The episode is written by Michelle Paradise, Jenny Lumet and showrunner Alex Kurtzman, while Olatunde Osunsanmi is the director.

The series also stars Sonequa Martin-Green as Michael Burnham, Anthony Rapp as Paul Stamets, Wilson Cruz as Dr. Hugh Culber and David Ajala as Cleveland “Book” Booker.

For other news, we remind you that Star Trek: Discovery has been renewed for a fourth season. Meanwhile, Kurtzman has revealed advances on Burnham and Spock.