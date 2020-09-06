Star Trek Beyond, here are some curiosities about the reboot with Idris Elba and Chris Pine

Share it:

It airs on Paramount Channel tonight Star Trek Beyond, 2016 film directed by Justin Lin. This is the thirteenth film in the science fiction franchise created by Gene Roddenberry and the third film in the reboot series. Let’s find out 5 curiosities about him.

The film, like the two previous ones in the saga, was supposed to be directed by J.J. Abrams. The director, however, being already particularly busy with Star Wars: The Awakening of the Force, had to hand over the baton to Justin Lin, still attending in the role of producer.

In Star Trek Beyond, the first homosexual character of the entire franchiseIn fact, in the feature film it is revealed that Hikaru Sulu, played John Cho, is raising a daughter with her husband. This choice was made to pay homage to George Takei, original interpreter of Sulu in the television series that had long been committed to the rights of LGBT communities. Among other things, the film is also a tribute to Leonard Nimoy, the first actor to play Spock, who died before filming began.

In the film they appear over 50 alien races, bearing witness to the idea of ​​an ever expanding universe. In this sense, the most arduous work was that of the make-up artists, who had to work with extreme care and attention to the various prostheses and various make-up complexes. The role of must not have been very demanding Idris Elba, in fact, to take on the role of Krall, the actor had to undergo five hours of elaborate makeup every day and then two more to remove it.

Finally, one last extra curiosity for you, during the filming of Star Trek Beyond Elba himself made a black eye to Chris Pine, getting excessively taken by the heat of the physical confrontation.