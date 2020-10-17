Star Trek, Alex Kurtzman wants the franchise’s movies and TV series to come together

The universe of Star Trek is constantly expanding, three series have been launched, three more are in development and three films are coming out, but each production appears to be substantially separate from the others.

Alex Kurtzman would rather that everything could be unified, making sure that the entire franchise is found to collaborate towards a common goal. Given the merger between Viacom and CBS of 2019, this hope may soon become reality.

“Right now I don’t know anything specific. I don’t know where things are going. I made two of those movies, I loved them so much, and I would really like to see a certain continuity and a certain union between the feature films and the various TV series, because I think all of this could only benefit the entire Star Trek world. “

Kurtzman was co-producer and executive producer of Star Trek e Star Trek Into Darkness, the first two films set in the Kelvin timeline but, also produced TV series set in the original timeline including cui Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard e Star Trek: Lower Decks. What do you think of a possible unification of such an extended universe? Let us know in the comments.

Meanwhile, we remind you that after the airing of the first episode of Star Trek: Discovery 3, the series has already been renewed for a fourth season which will start shooting on November 2nd.