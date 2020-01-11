Star Trek 4 Noah Hawley separates from Abrams

Share it:

Paramount He does not want the Enterprise to take dust in a garage and, after three years of doubts and dismissed projects, they seem willing to embark on a new adventure into the unknown.

After giving a green light to a script of Noah hawley for 'Star Trek 4’, Which will also be directed by himself, the first thing he talked about was the return of Chris Pine (Kirk), Zachary Quinto (Spock), Zoe Saldana (Uhura), Karl Urban (Bones), Simon Pegg (Scotty) Y John cho (Sulu).

It was hoped that the film would return to the plot and temporal arc that began with ‘Star trek’(J.J. Abrams, 2009) and they continued‘Star Trek: In the Dark’(J.J. Abrams, 2013) and‘Star Trek: Beyond’(Justin Lin, 2016), all box office success despite the downward trend of the third installment, which is why the next project has been slow to find its place.

Now, after the filmmaker's statements published in The Hollywood Reporter, all this seems not to be so clear.

"Calling it Star Trek IV is a kind of inappropriate name. I have my own opinion about the franchise as a lifelong fan”, Hawley warns.

When asked if there will be a new cast and new characters, the director will answer without saying too much:It is the first days. I do not know. But new characters often involve a new cast"

Hawley is known to be the creator of the fantastic ‘Fargo' Y 'Legion’, Two complicated series when it comes to take off from its rooted sources that, nevertheless, knew how to read its essence and present its own and gratifying product. This year it has been released on the big screen with ‘Lucy In The Sky’, Space science fiction drama with Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm Y Dan stevens that was not received with too many compliments in Toronto and that has disappeared from the complex premiere horizon of Fox Searchlight.