Star Rats: Stella, first look at Leo Ortolani's new miniseries

Leo Ortolani, the famous Rat-Man author, comic comic book (but not only) that we have included in the list of the 10 best comics of the decade, has always tried to treat some of the most famous film sagas of all time with an eye, succeeding in most cases finding the right key every time to tell stories that are as entertaining as they are profound.

Star Rats, the funny parody of the immortal Star Wars created by George Lucas, since 1999 has kept company with many readers who year after year – and film after film – have grown and changed together with the author himself, aware that sooner or later it would come to an end (not of life of course, but of parody) .

Laughter of yesterday and laughter of today

In addition to the regular Rat-Man series, Leo Ortolani has always managed to intercept over the decades the fashions and phenomena of the moment, trying to decline his artistic sensitivity also through numerous parodies, without engaging in any way in taking the reader by the hand to reassure him as much as to question everything. The narrative style of the cartoonist, capable of skillfully range from high comedy to more playful and heavy (without however disdaining moments related to the chivalric epic) it has become one of its trademarks, obviously supported by the unmistakable trait inextricably linked to the monkey-faced characters who have entered by law into the history of Italian comic (and not) comics.

Before going into the analysis of the first issue of the miniseries, it is good to highlight the fact of how the Star Wars saga itself has literally changed DNA over the decades, unfortunately often also incurring the ire (at times justified) of historical fans of the brand. If in fact the first trilogy is considered unanimously as a piece of film history, the same cannot be said for the next two trilogies (i.e. the prequel and the sequel) really very far from the mythology (but also from the quality) of the origins.

Leo Ortolani, despite all the changes – and upheavals – that occurred in the film universe, through his parodies, on the other hand, managed to maintain a coherent and well structured narrative logical thread, so as to rework historical situations and characters through a functional and never predictable comic register.

If it is true, however, that parody any project based on a strong seriousness and epic background (such as The Lord of the Rings) is a fairly simple operation, finding the right narrative look about works that – especially in recent years – have become real involuntary meme generators (just think of the Jar Jar Binks of Episode I), it becomes a much more difficult undertaking. The author still managed to extricate themselves very well in the Star Wars universe, inserting his own iconic characters (starting from Rat-Man) into the events in a sensible way, finding an excellent balance between his personal style and the universe of reference.

With the new film trilogy, Leo Ortolani, however, found himself facing a new challenge (as indicated by himself in the introduction of the first volume of the miniseries): how not to wink at the audience in an excessively obvious way?

New hopes

The first issue of the new miniseries (consisting of 6 issues), takes on the function of a real incipit, capable of fish with all hands from the last trilogy so far released (i.e. that ended with episode IX of the main saga). Stella, protagonist shaped to follow Rey's character, proves perfectly able to advance the story smoothly, without actually being a tragicomic character but well inserted within the context of which it is part, capable on several occasions of tearing some healthy laughter especially regarding the dynamics that exist in the world around her.

The funniest gags are probably up to his bitter rival, based on the features of Kylo Ren, a villain presented immediately as someone not to be taken too seriously. Ortolani has thus decided to create a well-balanced first issue in practically every aspect, relying on the nostalgic element without abusing it, thus succeeding in the not simple undertaking of giving the readers of Star Rats a volume fully centered both on a stylistic and a content level, but fortunately far from an excessively marked self-reference.

Obviously the heart of the story will find its climax only in subsequent issues, in which the various elements hitherto just mentioned will have the space necessary to be developed in their entirety.