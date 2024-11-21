Star Power Descends on Desert: Lady Gaga, Green Day, and Post Malone to Headline Coachella 2025

In a surprise announcement that has sent waves through the music industry, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has revealed its powerhouse lineup for 2025, featuring an extraordinary mix of musical talent spanning multiple genres.

Lady Gaga, the Grammy and Oscar-winning superstar, will triumphantly return to the desert as the Friday night headliner. This marks her second time headlining the festival, following her memorable 2017 performance when she stepped in for Beyoncé.

Gaga’s appearance is perfect as she prepares to release her seventh studio album in February 2025. Fans can expect to hear her new single “Disease” alongside her catalog of hits.

The festival breaks new ground by bringing punk rock legends Green Day to the Coachella stage for the first time. The East Bay natives will headline Saturday nights, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of their breakthrough album “Dookie” and the 20th anniversary of “American Idiot.” The band’s frontman, Billie Joe Armstrong, has previously only appeared at the festival as a guest performer with The Replacements in 2014.

Post Malone, whose recent Grammy-nominated album “F-1 Trillion” has been making waves, will headline both festival weekends on Sunday. Malone hinted at his appearance through a tour poster in an unexpected leak, forcing Coachella organizers to confirm the lineup earlier than their usual January announcement.

Adding to the star-studded roster, Travis Scott will deliver a career retrospective set, marking a significant return to the festival. Scott was previously removed from the 2022 lineup following the tragic events at his Astroworld Festival.

The festival has assembled an impressive supporting lineup featuring:

Chart-topping artists Charli XCX and Megan Thee Stallion

Hip-hop pioneer Missy Elliott

Rising stars Benson Boone and Shaboozey

Punk legends The Misfits

Electronic music innovators Kraftwerk

Local San Francisco talents Wisp and Underscores

The two-weekend event will take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, from April 11 to 13 and April 18 to 20, 2025. Festival organizers Goldenvoice have announced that presale tickets will begin on Friday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT.

This year’s lineup represents a significant shift in Coachella’s programming, bringing together established icons and emerging artists across multiple generations and genres.

The festival continues creating unique musical moments, from Lady Gaga’s pop spectacle to Green Day’s punk rock energy and Post Malone’s genre-bending performances.

For many of these artists, 2025’s Coachella represents more than just another festival appearance. Lady Gaga will showcase new material, Green Day celebrates significant anniversaries, and Post Malone returns to the desert with a fresh country-influenced sound. Travis Scott’s career retrospective set promises to be a highlight, marking a meaningful return to major festival stages.

Music fans can expect an eclectic mix of performances, with the festival grounds transforming into a cultural melting pot of musical styles, from punk and pop to hip-hop and electronic music. As always, the festival will feature its signature art installations, though specific details about these attractions have yet to be announced.