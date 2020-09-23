Star Days 2020: the sensational announcement by Licia Troisi and Edizioni Star Comics

Editions Star Comics intrigued fans with a somewhat mysterious announcement. Licia Troisi will be the protagonist of an official announcement during the Star Days 2020. The event can be followed in live streaming on the dedicated official website.

Licia Troisi is ready to surprise fans with an official announcement during the Star Days 2020. Sunday 27 at 14:00, Edizioni Star Comics and the Roman writer they will unveil their project. This sensational announcement can be followed live on the stardays.it website and on vvvvid.it.

At a time when the health emergency prevents the meetings between authors and the public, the Star Comics festival arrives. The publishing house has created an online event that returns all the emotions of a convention. For two days, authors, journalists and characters from the world of comics and not, will be guests of the editorial staff of Star Comics. The demonstration it can be comfortably followed from home, including a virtual tour of the places where the magic of comics takes shape.

Licia Troisi is an Italian writer and author of fantasy novels. Among his best known and appreciated works we find the bestselling Mondo Emerso series. In 2009, the writer made her comic book debut with Chronicles from the Emerged World – Nihal’s New Adventures. What are your future plans? In the coming months, Edizioni Star Comics has announced several new manga coming soon.