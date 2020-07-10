Star Comics reveals two new manga: Weathering With You and Savage Season arrive in Italy

Share it:

In this period of pandemic, the releases and announcements of Italian publishers in the manga field have slightly decreased. The recovery is underway, however, and the outputs of all the publishing houses are slowly returning. Meanwhile, however, there are those who continue to make announcements like Star Comics which, with a live on Instagram, reveals future plans.

After announcing the digital arrival of Demon Slayer and other manga, followed by the revelation of "A dinner with the witch" by Rumiko Takahashi, Star Comics does not sit idly and continues to reveal to its fans more titles coming soon.

This time the announcement made on Instagram focuses on two titles, both arriving in November 2020 in Italy. The first to be announced is Weathering With You, comics transposition of the recent film by Makoto Shinkai. The three volumes are designed by Wataru Kubota and follow the same story as the 2019 feature film.

The second revelation concerns the sensei Mari Okada instead. The story in question is Savage Season, published in 2016 on Bessatsu Shonen Magazine and focuses on the topic of sexuality. An anime was also drawn from Savage Season in 2019 as well as a live action.

