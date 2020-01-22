Entertainment

Star Comics presents the Dragon Ball Collection, the first box set debuts on January 29th

January 22, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

2020 by Star Comics editions begins with the reproposal of the famous Dragon Ball Evergreen Edition, for the occasion divided into 7 practical cases consisting of 6 volumes each. This new version, in which the adventures of Goku & Co will be fully narrated, will debut in the current month and will be called Dragon Ball Collection.

The first of the 7 collections will be purchasable from the next January 29 in the comics store, bookstore and in online stores and will include, as specified above, the first 6 volumes of the original work. The price of each box is around 26 euros.

The Dragon Ball Evergreen Edition was launched for the first time several years ago, it is made up of a total of 42 volumes and covers all events until the end of Dragon Ball Z. The new Dragon Ball Collection therefore represents an excellent opportunity to revisit the entire history of Toriyama in a simple and immediate way, without having to go in search of all the old Volumes. For more information, please refer to the link available at the bottom.

READ:  Ryuk from Death Note terrifies fans with this faithful cosplay

And what do you think of it? You are interested? Let us know with a comment! In case you are looking for other Star Comics news instead, we advise you to take a look at the recent announcements of Raw Hero and Examen.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.