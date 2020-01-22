Star Comics presents the Dragon Ball Collection, the first box set debuts on January 29th

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

2020 by Star Comics editions begins with the reproposal of the famous Dragon Ball Evergreen Edition, for the occasion divided into 7 practical cases consisting of 6 volumes each. This new version, in which the adventures of Goku & Co will be fully narrated, will debut in the current month and will be called Dragon Ball Collection.

The first of the 7 collections will be purchasable from the next January 29 in the comics store, bookstore and in online stores and will include, as specified above, the first 6 volumes of the original work. The price of each box is around 26 euros.

The Dragon Ball Evergreen Edition was launched for the first time several years ago, it is made up of a total of 42 volumes and covers all events until the end of Dragon Ball Z. The new Dragon Ball Collection therefore represents an excellent opportunity to revisit the entire history of Toriyama in a simple and immediate way, without having to go in search of all the old Volumes. For more information, please refer to the link available at the bottom.

And what do you think of it? You are interested? Let us know with a comment! In case you are looking for other Star Comics news instead, we advise you to take a look at the recent announcements of Raw Hero and Examen.