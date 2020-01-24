Star Comics prepares special content for Demon Slayer: presented a super volume

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga has become famous in Japan, grinding sales on sales thanks to the anime of Ufotable. This was naturally reflected also in the other markets, such as Italy, with several surprises that will await shortly i Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba fans who purchase the Star Comics volumes.

While Demon Slayer is nearing its end in Japan, Star Comics in Italy encourages fans to start the opera. Through a post on its website and on its Facebook page, the Perugia publishing house has announced the arrival of a single volume called Demon Slayer Starter Pack. This will enclose the first five tankobons of the work, thus creating a volume of 960 pages. Demon Slayer Starter Pack will arrive in Italian comics on April 8, 2020 at a cost of € 19.00.

Not only the Demon Slayer Starter Pack, because Star Comics has also revealed that those who already follow the work by purchasing the Star Comics volumes will see another surprise in the future. In particular, one must look forward to announcements regarding volume 7 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Given the bimonthly cadence and that the sixth tankobon will be published in Italy in February, this other surprise will also arrive in April.

We must therefore remain alone waiting for other press releases from Star Comics, hoping that this initiative of the publishing house will not cause situations such as those created by the volumes of Demon Slayer in Japan.