Star Comics invites us to stay at home by giving away several first volumes of numerous works

April 8, 2020
As you surely know, with the spread of the coronavirus that continues to expand in every corner of the world, there are countless governments that have asked their citizens to stay at home in what is probably the largest quarantine in history, with billions of people unable to get out.

An unpleasant action for many but necessary to try to limit the damage that the pandemic is carrying, although not everyone seems to be receiving the message. Even in Italy there have been many cases of people who have left without valid reasons, regardless of the danger for themselves and for others that similar actions can cause.

During the last few weeks, the #iorestoacasa awareness campaign was born, which has led countless actors, singers and companies of all kinds to join in the most disparate ways. Well, even Star Comics has now launched into this initiative, renamed for the occasion #staracasa, specifically deciding to give some first volumes of various works – often also very famous – to anyone interested, a nice and certainly appreciated way to get distracted in this difficult period. More specifically, the productions that will be offered are as follows:

(Manga) Available from Tuesday 7th to Monday 13th April

  • Astra Lost in Space vol. 1
  • Video Girl AI vol. 1

Available from Tuesday 14 to Monday 20 April

  • Captain Tsubasa vol. 1
  • Detective Conan vol. 1

(Made in Italy) Available from Tuesday 7 April to Thursday 7 May:

  • Valter Buio BOOK FIRST
  • Sandokan vol. 1
  • Doctor Morgue vol. 1
  • The masters of horror – Dracula
  • Masters of Mystery – The Portrait of Dorian Gray
  • The masters of adventure – A study in red

(Valiant) Available from Tuesday 7 April to Thursday 7 May

  • Bloodshot vol. 1, chapters # 1-2
  • X-O Manowar vol. 1, chapters # 1-2
  • NINJA-K vol. 1, chapters # 1-2
  • Shadowman vol. 1, chapters # 1-2
  • Liveware vol. 1, chapter # 1
  • Britannia vol. 1, chapters # 1-2
  • Quantum & Woody vol. 1, chapters # 1-2

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that it was recently announced that the long-awaited Violet Evergarden The Movie has been postponed. On the other hand, at least, Hiro Mashima has made it known that work on Edens Zero is continuing rapidly.

