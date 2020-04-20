Star Comics: delays also expected for the fourth week of April

Share it:

As we all know very well by now, the dangers deriving from the Coronavirus have become a sad reality, with the virus that has spread in every corner of the world, forcing a large part of the world population to face difficult weeks in quarantine, all in the hope of decrease the infections.

This, as easily imaginable, has had serious repercussions on the market, with each sector suddenly finding itself losing astronomical figures for the most varied reasons. Clearly, even the rich anime / manga industry is suffering heavily from the situation that has arisen, between canceled events and countless widely awaited works that have been irreparably postponed.

Among the many who have had to slow down their releases heavily also Star Comics, a company that for several weeks now has found itself in the uncomfortable situation of having to formalize several delays, a condition that will repeat itself also for this week. The company has indeed released a short official statement to confirm that slips are also expected for the fourth week of Aprilis. In particular, it has been declared:

"Despite the reopening of bookshops and comics shops in some Italian regions, many activities are still closed due to the ongoing health emergency. For this reason, we inform you that also the outputs of the fourth week of April (scheduled for Wednesday 22/4/2020 ) will experience a delay to a date to be determined. "

Speaking of postponements, in the last few days it has been confirmed that ONE PIECE will also suffer delays due to the emergency from Coronavirus.