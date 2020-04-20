Entertainment

Star Comics: delays also expected for the fourth week of April

April 20, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

As we all know very well by now, the dangers deriving from the Coronavirus have become a sad reality, with the virus that has spread in every corner of the world, forcing a large part of the world population to face difficult weeks in quarantine, all in the hope of decrease the infections.

This, as easily imaginable, has had serious repercussions on the market, with each sector suddenly finding itself losing astronomical figures for the most varied reasons. Clearly, even the rich anime / manga industry is suffering heavily from the situation that has arisen, between canceled events and countless widely awaited works that have been irreparably postponed.

Among the many who have had to slow down their releases heavily also Star Comics, a company that for several weeks now has found itself in the uncomfortable situation of having to formalize several delays, a condition that will repeat itself also for this week. The company has indeed released a short official statement to confirm that slips are also expected for the fourth week of Aprilis. In particular, it has been declared:

READ:  The Moon Knight series for Disney + dates its filming

"Despite the reopening of bookshops and comics shops in some Italian regions, many activities are still closed due to the ongoing health emergency. For this reason, we inform you that also the outputs of the fourth week of April (scheduled for Wednesday 22/4/2020 ) will experience a delay to a date to be determined. "

Speaking of postponements, in the last few days it has been confirmed that ONE PIECE will also suffer delays due to the emergency from Coronavirus.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.