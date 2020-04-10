Star Comics confirms numerous delays on releases also for the third week of April

Share it:

In recent weeks the coronavirus is undoubtedly causing serious damage to the global economy, with the population of countless countries that suddenly found themselves locked in their homes in a state of quarantine that for the moment we still do not know for how long time will continue.

As it was easy to imagine, the anime / manga industry has also suffered from recent events, with important economic losses that will most likely have repercussions on the whole market over the next few months. Not only canceled events, but also countless paper productions forced to be postponed to date, a situation that is also affecting the Italian environment.

As you may remember, in fact, last week Star Comics had made it known that all its releases would be postponed for an unspecified future and today, once again, the company has had to release new sad news. Going more specifically, the company announced with an official press release that also the outputs of the third week of April (scheduled for Wednesday 15/4/2020) will suffer a delay to a date to be determined. Star Comics has made it known that information about the various products postponed will arrive in the future, but for the moment no specific dates have been released in this regard, so we can only wait and hope that the postponements are not exaggeratedly dilated over time.