Star Comics confirms, all the releases of the second week of April slip

A few minutes ago, Star Comics editions announced through the press release visible in the following paragraph postponement of all releases in the second week of April. The publishing house thanked readers for their understanding, confirming that the new dates would be revealed as soon as possible.

"Dear readers, given the persistence of the emergency health situation, with the consequent closure of comics and bookstores, we inform you that also the outputs of the second week of April (scheduled for Wednesday 8/4/2020) will be postponed to a date to be established. We will update you on new dates as soon as possible. We remind you that, momentarily, on our site starcomics.com the comics in question will remain visible and with the previous dates. When we have those new officers we can change them. Thanks for understanding".

Last week Star Comics had announced a postponement for all the titles out on April 1, and apparently the health emergency has not allowed to change course even for this second week. Among the most important references, JoJonium Vol. 4, Conan il Cimmero, Demon Slayer, Kuroko's Basket and Gigi the spinning top, Heavenly Delusion Vol. 2 and many others stand out. For the complete list we recommend you to visit the official website of Star Comics Editions.

And what do you think of it? What are you reading during this quarantine period? Let us know with a comment. For other news from Star Comics instead, we recommend you take a look at the recent announcement of Hitorijime my hero.