Star Comics brings to Italy "Seiri-chan", the famous pink-colored comedy by Ken Koyama

Edizioni Star Comics will soon bring the first volume of "Seiri-chan", the cartoon of Ken Koyama winner of the highly coveted Osamu Tezuka Cultural Award. Below you can read the press release sent to us by the publishing house.

"SEIRI-CHAN – YOUR MONTHLY FRIEND arrives in Italy on 11 March with all its surprising irreverence! It is a truly unique comic book that deals with the ever current and complex theme of the menstrual cycle with delicacy and irony.

But who really is the funny protagonist of the work? Seiri-Chan is a nice heart-shaped pink being who comes to women's doors every month, upsetting their lives for a few days. Friend, nightmare, confidant, resource of every woman: nobody will be saved from her "Seiri-punch" … not even men!

Publishing case in Japan, it has recently inspired a very original live-action and is now preparing to invade Italian comics and bookstores and online stores. The volume – a collection of flowing and funny short stories written and drawn by the master Ken Koyama – will be published in the Wasabi series, which already includes works such as NOTES FROM APARTMENT 107 and the two volumes de THE EVIL".

The synopsis of the work has been described as follows by the publishing house: "A tender and funny story focused on women and the difficulties they face in finding themselves "face to face" with the inappropriate visitor who knocks on their door once a month. There are those who greet her in surprise that it is already time for her visit; those who accept it badly; who embraces her with relief; there are those who know it for the first time; some people, one day, no longer see her coming, opening a new chapter in her life".

Seiri-chan will be released on March 11 and will be available in the comics store, bookstore and online stores. The first volume contains 10 chapters of the manga, illustrated in about 224 pages. The price is € 12.

And what do you think of it? Are you curious to read this work? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to remind you that in April it will be the turn of Raw Hero, another important Japanese work distributed by Star Comics.