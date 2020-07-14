Entertainment

Star Comics announces the dreamlike manga An Invitation from a Crab

July 14, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The Star Comics publishing house does not stop. The Perugia-based company has just announced Weathering With You and Savage Season, which are coming soon. But the news is not over as the publisher already prepares the year-end releases, revealing what the will be first news of the last month of this 2020.

Panpanya he is an author who started his career in the world of Japanese comics in the early 2000s with autonomous publications on the internet before moving on to the printed ones. After preparing Ashizuri Suizokukan in 2013, with which he is nominated for the Manga Taisho and ranks second in the Kono Manga ga Sugoi, he dedicates himself to a new project.

Between 2012 and 2014 he devoted himself to Kani ni Sasowarete, a single volume that will be known in the West under the title of An Invitation From A Crab. This manga will reach the shelves of Italian comics thanks to Star Comics. In a series of chapters, Panpanya and Star Comics will take us to this world of unique style with talking animals, bizarre spirits and particular scenarios.

READ:  Pokémon Explorations: the two strongest trainers will collide in the next episode

An Invitation From a Crab will arrive in December 2020 and it will be the first of five works that Star Comics will bring from December onwards. Also in the last stages of the year, the publishing house will also publish A Cena con la Strega by Rumiko Takahashi.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.