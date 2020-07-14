Star Comics announces the dreamlike manga An Invitation from a Crab

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Star Comics publishing house does not stop. The Perugia-based company has just announced Weathering With You and Savage Season, which are coming soon. But the news is not over as the publisher already prepares the year-end releases, revealing what the will be first news of the last month of this 2020.

Panpanya he is an author who started his career in the world of Japanese comics in the early 2000s with autonomous publications on the internet before moving on to the printed ones. After preparing Ashizuri Suizokukan in 2013, with which he is nominated for the Manga Taisho and ranks second in the Kono Manga ga Sugoi, he dedicates himself to a new project.

Between 2012 and 2014 he devoted himself to Kani ni Sasowarete, a single volume that will be known in the West under the title of An Invitation From A Crab. This manga will reach the shelves of Italian comics thanks to Star Comics. In a series of chapters, Panpanya and Star Comics will take us to this world of unique style with talking animals, bizarre spirits and particular scenarios.

An Invitation From a Crab will arrive in December 2020 and it will be the first of five works that Star Comics will bring from December onwards. Also in the last stages of the year, the publishing house will also publish A Cena con la Strega by Rumiko Takahashi.