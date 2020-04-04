Star Comics announces the arrival of Hitorijime My Hero, Memeco Arii's yaoi manga

Share it:

At the end of the Instagram live on April 3rd, Star Comics announced that its yaoi catalog would soon expand with the arrival of Hitorijime My Hero, manga BL of Memeco Arii. As for the release, the publishing house said: "For where and when it is early, in the meantime let's enjoy the arrival of the first BL from Star Comics!".

Hitorijime My Hero is a yaoi manga, that is focused on male homosexual relationships, generally addressed to a female audience. The story follows the adventures of Masahiro Setagawa, a shy boy forced to join a gang of thugs. After being rescued by his teacher Kousuke Ooshiba, known as "Bear Killer", the two slowly begin to get closer, developing mutual feelings. The situation is complicated when Asaya Hasekura, an old friend of the protagonist, declares his love for him.

The work debuted on February 15, 2012 in the Ichijinsha monthly Gateau, and is currently being serialized with 9 volumes available. On July 8, 2017 the first season of the anime adaptation aired, curated by the boys of Encourage Films and composed of 12 episodes.

And what do you think of it? Are you happy? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!