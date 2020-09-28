Star Comics announces Strix: a project by the writer Licia Troisi

Surprisingly, yesterday Edizioni Star Comics dissolved reservations and announced the new project by Licia Troisi, the famous writer of the Chronicles of the Emerged World. As if that were not enough, the new series, entitled Strix, was born from a collaboration between the manga world and the live action universe. Here are all the details!

After the recent publication of his new book, The bold beauty of the cosmos, the best-selling fantasy author is ready to get involved in an ambitious new project. However, to accompany his creative mind there will be exceptional collaborators for an extraordinary format for the Italian market: it is in fact a multimedia narrative in two parts a live action and a manga mini-series.

Currently, the real-life version of Strix is ​​edited by Paco Cinematografica in collaboration with Grey Ladder Productions, while the paper counterpart will be distributed by Star Comics in 2021 which tells the synopsis of the work:

“Destiny will involve Gaea in an incredible enterprise, which will lead her to unearth her link with a mythical place that was believed to have been lost forever: Atlantis, far from having been fatally sunk into the sea, continues to exist. seeks and who, in secret, keeps it and Gea will have to discover her role in this story.

The writer also took the opportunity to express her thoughts on the project through a comment that follows:

“For me it is certainly a new adventure, but also the fulfillment of a path of approaching comics in which I have embarked with great pleasure in recent years. Furthermore, I feel a very strong debt, as regards my production. literary, towards the world of manga, and I am honored to be able to give it back in some way with a story that lives on those atmospheres and that kind of narration that was so important for my training.

More details can be found in the press release published by the publisher and available through the link to the source.