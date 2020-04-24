Star Comics announces Record of Ragnarock: the clash between gods and men is about to begin

Share it:

Despite the delay in exits, due to the current complications caused by the Coronavirus, Star Comics editions continues in the campaign to acquire popular titles at home. The last of them, entitled Record of Ragnarock, will set the gods on fire in a battle to the death with humanity.

Not even a few weeks after the announcement of ONE PIECE: NOVEL "A", the publisher has announced a new manga. The work in question, created by the duo Takumi Fukui is Shinya Uemura, is added to the Star Comics action catalog. Currently, Record of Ragnarock – also known by the title Shuumatsu no Valkyrie– has 5 volumes at home and the series is still ongoing in the monthly magazine Monthly Comic Zenon.

The story tells of a challenge between humans and gods. The latter, in fact, are angry with human beings because of their sins and for this reason they decide to annihilate them once and for all in order to restore peace to Earth. The Valkyrie Brunhilde, to avoid the massacre, convinces them to call the "Ragnarock", a deadly clash between 13 gods and 13 humans that will decide the future of humanity.

Currently, Star Comics has not announced any release dates for the first issue, but we will keep you updated pending news. We also remind you that the publisher participated in the #iorestoacasa initiative by releasing some first volumes for free. And you, on the other hand, are interested in purchasing Record of Ragnarock? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.