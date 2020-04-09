Star Comics announces ONE PIECE: NOVEL "A", the novel focused on the adventures of Ace

Share it:

The character of Ace is much loved within the community of ONE PIECE, not only as the protagonist's brother, but also as a powerful charismatic pirate. Its importance is such that its rescue attempt cost a war, the "Battle of Marineford".

Also known as one of Whitebeard's lieutenants, as well as the blood son of Gol D. Roger, Portuguese D. Ace he is loved by fans all over the world, as proof of the many epic action figures dedicated to him. Just to the mighty pirate, Star Comics editions recently announced an original light novel entitled ONE PIECE: NOVEL "A" – NOVEL.

The two-volume work in question, a spin-off of the eponymous masterpiece by Eiichiro Oda, is expected to debut with the first issue in the summer of 2020. Currently, the publisher has not revealed more information about the price and content color plates, but promises more news in the coming days. However, at the bottom of the news, we refer you to the color cover illustrated by Oda sensei himself. The novel, written by Shou Hinata is Tatsuya Hamazaki and supervised by the author himself, he will tell the adventures of Ace "from the departure of the eastern sea".

But speaking of ONE PIECE, have you already read the spoilers of chapter 977? And you, what do you expect from this novel, are you interested? Let us know, as always, with a comment in the appropriate box below.