Star Citizen releases a spectacular trailer of its story mode

One of the most anticipated releases for players of Star Citizen It is that of Squadron 42, the ambitious story mode of the Cloud Imperium Games game in which stars such as Mark Hamill are involved, known worldwide for their role as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars (among many other things).

As expected from this game mode, it is a Christmas gift from the studio to publish a new trailer focused on the incredible views of the system in which this story and its many corners will take place. This video is a review of all the progress that Chris Roberts have made over a year in which they have not wanted to talk too much in this way history that has been delayed countless times.

We see all kinds of regions, planets, alien ships, allied ships, mining operations, exploration of crashed ships and much more in a promising preview of what may be one of the greatest experiences in the history of video games set in space . That if one day we get to receive this story mode in its final version.