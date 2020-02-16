Star Citizen gameplay video: Cloud Imperium discusses the future of the space simulator

Share it:

The developers of Cloud Imperium publish new Star Citizen gameplay videos and illustrate the news that await the ambitious space simulator of Chris Roberts in the future.

The new videos proposed by the authors of Cloud Imperium focus on the graphic, playful and content elements that will contribute to forming this mammoth interactive project supported by a private crowdfunding that has reached the frightening figure of $ 268 million.

From the analysis on the variety of the alien worlds of Star Citizen to the gameplay dynamics on which the missions and the free roaming activities will gravitate, the new multimedia contributions produced by the developers of the sci-fi adventure also touch the aspects related to the experience to be lived at inside the our spaceship. There are even notes on the extravehicular activities that will keep us busy on the surface of some extraterrestrial planet or among the housing, scientific, industrial and commercial modules of a space station.

The latest batch of videos by the team directed by Chris Roberts, however, does not offer clarifications to the doubts about the release date of the final version of Star Citizen and its singleplayer mode Squadron 42, which will take us to the borders of the Empire to let us wear clothes. of pilots of an interplanetary hunting squadron commanded byAdmiral Ernst Bishop.