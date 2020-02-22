Star Citizen: Crytek ended the lawsuit against Cloud Imperium Games

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The long lawsuit of Crytek towards the developers of Cloud Imperium Games seems to have found an end. Both companies had already tried to reach an agreement without finding a meeting point. But now the question is resolved.

In 2017 Crytek filed a lawsuit against the study led by Chris Roberts for copyright infringement and for breach of the contract on the use of the CryEngine 3. Cloud Imperium Games had in fact started developing Star Citizen with CryEngine 3 and then move on to Amazon's Lumberyard. The lawsuit also involved Squadron 42, the single player adventure of Star Citizen, which according to Crytek should not have entered into the license agreement. Already in January Crytek had asked the judge to suspend the procedure, entirely based on a launch window scheduled for 2020, to postpone it in October.

The deal that arrived today marks the end of the controversy that has cast a shadow over the development of Star Citizen. Meanwhile, the famous space simulator is still in Alfa while the single player counterpart Squadron 42 is expected to enter Beta in the third quarter of this year. A few days ago the developers talked about the future of Star Citizen.