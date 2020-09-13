Star Citizen and ‘astronomical’ development times: Chris Roberts responds to criticism

The repeated cuts to the Star Citizen roadmap and the growing criticism of fans in the long wait for the release of “version 1.0” push the founder and boss of Cloud Imperium Games, Chris Roberts, to publish an open letter to respond to the controversy and provide clarification.

The top representative of the authors of Star Citizen explains that he shares the same frustration as fans, both as regards the inconsistencies in the communication of Cloud Imperium related to the roadmap of future content arriving in the blockbuster sci-fi which, of course, for his development timing.

To solve at least one of these critical issues, Roberts promises to inaugurate a new phase of development based on transparency, starting with the next roadmap “dinamica” which will be accompanied by a detailed description of every single upcoming novelty, complete with indications (albeit generic) on the times required for their entry into the game.

As for the criticism for the coveted “version 1.0” of Star Citizen and his waiting time, Roberts specifies that “In the past I have described my vision on the contents of the final version of Star Citizen, but I promise that that vision is not a dream that will take 10 or 20 years to materialize. It includes systems, functions and modalities that have already been implemented or on which we are already working. Of course, I can’t promise you when we can publish the new roadmap but for sure you will know from our team what progress we are making, we plan to share this information practically in real time “.

In the meantime, we remind you that Star Citizen is free for two weeks, with a trial that involves fans and allows them to access all the contents of the current phase in Alpha testing on PC.