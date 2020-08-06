Star Citizen: all the news of the new Alpha Update 3.10 entitled 'Flight & Fight'

Share it:

Cloud Imperium Games has finally released the new patch for the Star Citizen space blockbuster. Alpha Update 3.10 entitled "Flight & Fight" focuses primarily on basic mechanics, adding new depth to flight controls and combat.

L'Alpha Update 3.10 for Star Citizen also adds a new type of vehicle called ROC (remote mineral collector), updates to various ships and much more. According to Cloud Imperium Games this patch "marks a significant step towards our final version of Star Citizen".

As regards updates to flight mechanics, the latter now takes into account the efficiency curves of the engines, the effects of the wind on the aerodynamic surfaces and the acceleration of the ship. High-speed combat involves upgrades to turrets and stationary weapons with improvements to firearms and targeting.

The update also introduces new electronic weapons such as theAtzkav Sniper Rifle and the Yubarev Energy Pistol that players can add to their arsenal. Also new for the Trading App that allows you to transfer funds between players. Find all the details in the video at the bottom of the news. Before leaving, we remind you that Star Citizen has recently exceeded the 300 million dollars raised in the funding campaign.