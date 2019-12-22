Star Citizen, Alfa 3.8 now playable: the many new features are presented in trailers!

Share it:

After a record-breaking November, during which Star Citizen has exceeded $ 250 million in funding, interesting news comes for the ambitious project Cloud Imperium.

The development team has announced that project supporters can now access the Alfa 3.8 version of Star Citizen. The new update brings with it a wide range of novelties, to the point that the software house has chosen to create a new trailer, aimed at introducing several new elements. The latter concern different structural and content aspects of the game and include:

Improvements to moons and planets , implemented thanks to the "Planet tech V4" technology;

, implemented thanks to the "Planet tech V4" technology; A new planet called microTech and characterized by rigid temperatures and scenarios dominated by ice;

called microTech and characterized by rigid temperatures and scenarios dominated by ice; New effects related to changes in weather ;

; Introduction of new ones weapons ;

; Improvements to interior of space stations;

To find out what's new now available for Star Citizen supporters, you can view the trailer presentation of the Alfa 3.8 that you find available directly at the opening of this news: we wish you a good vision!

In closing, for readers who want to find out more details related to the ambitious Cloud Imperium Games project, we point out that on the pages of Everyeye our tried and tested Alfa 3.7 of Star Citizen, created by Daniele D'Orefice, is available.