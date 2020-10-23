Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2202, new trailer for the film

On the site of Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2202 A new trailer for the film has been released “Uchuu Senkan Yamato” to Iu Jidai: Seireki 2202-nen no Sentaku, which is a compilation film of the two Star Blazers series: Space Battleship Yamato 2199 and 2202. Let’s analyze it together.

The trailer presents us in sequence with unreleased scenes from the universe of Space Battleship Yamato starting from the launch of Apollo 11 in 1969 passing through a landing of humans on Mars in 2042 with subsequent colonization, the two Wars of the Inner Planet in the years 2164 and 2183, the contact with civilization Gamilas and the Second Battle of Mars in 2198.

The film will be released in Japanese cinemas on January 15, 2021 and will be a 120-minute compilation of the reinterpretation of the 1970s Space Battleship Yamato series. In particular this film will focus on the events of the opera Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2022 and will contain new unreleased scenes.

Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2199, whose sequel is the work on which it seems the film will focus most, is a remake of the original 1974 anime by Leiji Matsumoto, very famous author in Italy, among others, for the manga Capitan Harlock, the aforementioned remake was broadcast in Japan starting from 2012 in the form of a series of 7 films and is available in our country on different streaming platforms as we remember in this news related to the arrival of Star Blazers on Netflix.

Another project related to the brand was recently announced, or a sequel, Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2205 which we talk about in this news.