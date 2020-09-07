“Stan Edgar has a plan for Compound V”

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Vought CEO Stan Edgar is certainly one of the most anticipated characters of the second season of The Boys, whose first 3 episodes are recently available on Amazon Prime Video, and now the co-creator and showrunner Eric Kripke has revealed some anticipation on the future of the villain played by Giancarlo Esposito . Warning, spoilers follow.

As you know, during the third episode Annie and Hughie managed to reveal to the world the existence of Compound V, the substance used by Vought to create her own superheroes. As confirmed by Kripke, however, Edgar already has his next move in mind.

“Without revealing anything, I can tell you that Edgar is an intelligent and Machiavellian CEO” explained the showrunner. “We hinted in Episode 2×01 that he knew the news of the V was going to emerge and he already had plans in mind to turn it to his advantage: Stormfront will play an essential role.”

“She tells Homelander she doesn’t have to explain to him why she put Stormfront on the team,” added Kripke. “But essentially, she’s on the team because he has a plan to turn the Compund V news into further profits for the company. I think for them. it’s going to be okay. Our point is that in the end all these companies think they’re too big to fail. And for some reason would that be right? I think Vought is no exception. “

Here you can find our first impressions of The Boys 2. Meanwhile, Giancarlo Esposito made a comparison between the new villains in Homelander.