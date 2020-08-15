Entertainment

Stallone says goodbye to his beloved luxury SUV – sold at a crazy price

August 15, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
If you are a beloved and well paid actor like Sylvester Stallone, some exaggerated whim you can also take it off, and among those of the Rocky and Rambo interpreter there is among other things also a nice luxury SUV Cadillac Escalade, fully customized and rest from Sly practically habitable, "an apartment on 4 wheels".

Maybe because of the Coronavirus or for a radical change of style – in relation to means of transport – Stallone has however decided to sell his luxurious and customized SUV, which to tell the truth was very little on the market, bought within a few weeks by an unknown buyer. figure of 350 thousand dollars, which for a Cadillac SUV is really a huge figure, equal to about 295 thousand euros.

Stallone's customized Escalade cabin can hold up to five people and is entirely upholstered in white quilted leather. The original seats have been changed cwith VIP reclining armchairs and enveloping and a foldable electric bench for three people. On the driver's dashboard we find a screen instead 43-inch LCD and behind the rear passengers several 12-inch LCD screens.

To complete it all, an audio system Dolby Digital 7.1 and a connection uninterrupted internet thanks to a double sim router with military specifications.

Not bad, right?

