Stallone of lousy archer, the Chilean of Pelé and Ardiles as an actor: the most incredible anecdotes from Escape to Victory

Let's try to unravel a question that haunted me thirty-five years ago: What is the name of the play that Ardiles makes in Escape to Victory? Let's explain it for the unwary: without stopping the race, the player leaves the ball slightly behind and with the instep of one foot, hooks it with the heel of the other and makes it pass over his head and, fundamentally, of the defender who remains of backs to the ball and with a matchless stupid face. Some argue that it is the Bicycle. Others, Marianela. The problem is that both denominations also designate other plays. The Bicycle is also applied to the gambet that a striker makes by passing his foot over the ball to at the same time hook with the instep to the opposite side to snub the defender. The two most representative cultists of this play in Argentine soccer were the Lobo Fischer and Sergio Saturno. La Marianela is a play from the time of amateur football. They say its inventor was Juan Evaristo, Selection defender. It was a rejection, somewhat acrobatic, in which the defender hooked the ball with his instep and cleared by rotating 180 degrees, generally lifting the ball above the attackers. A few years ago, in a friendly between Argentina and Brazil, Leandro Damiao he made the move to Ossie Ardiles to Emiliano Papa. Damiao said that in Brazil they call her Lambretta. In England, Rainbow kick. But the lovers of Escape to Victory it seems that they decided the contest definitively: for them it is the Osvaldinha.