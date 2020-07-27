STALKER 2 shows itself in new images: it will have one of the largest open world ever

Share it:

After sending horror shooter fans with the video of STALKER 2 during the Xbox event on July 23, the authors of GSC Game World publish new images and reiterate from the Xbox Wire pages that the title will boast of the settings gigantic open world.

From the columns of the "institutional blog" of Xbox.com, the GSC Game World PR Specialist Zakhar Bocharov has outlined the outlines of the playful and content framework of STALKER 2 explaining that the title will immerse us in a huge post-apocalyptic scenario, an open world of gigantic dimensions that Bocharov himself describes as one of the largest ever created.

As for the experience to be lived in STALKER 2 Exclusion Zone, the GSC Game World executive reports that inside we will find many mutant creatures resulting from the fictitious explosion in 2006 of one of the reactors of the now compromised central Chernobyl.

L'"strange and anomalous" energy resulting from the new explosion will attract new adventurers to the area, each with their own purpose: also for this reason, according to Bacharov within the Exclusion Zone there will be room for many secondary activities and dynamic missions. Every challenge offered by STALKER 2 will be supported by theA-Life 2.0, the simulation system created by GSC to manage the behavior of NPCs, human enemies and mutant creatures, thus helping to stratify the experience offered by exploring the game world.

The launch of STALKER 2 is expected in 2021, presumably in the second half of next year, on PC and Xbox Series X. To find out more about this horror-colored FPS blockbuster, we recommend reading this interesting special on STALKER 2 created by Gabriele Carollo.