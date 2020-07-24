STALKER 2 on Xbox Series X: new trailer for the first person horror shooter

Share it:

In the context of the Xbox Games Showcase, several productions expected in time preview on Xbox Series X have found space: among these we also find STALKER 2.

The first announcement of STALKER 2 dates back to the now distant 2018, with a launch window identified at the time in 2021. first person shooter by the nature of immersive sim now comes back to show itself with a new trailer that highlights its dark and disturbing atmospheres. Tinted production horror, the production aims to offer a varied experience, from next gen nature. The new trailer of STALKER 2 confirms the arrival of the game on Xbox Series X, in time preview, and on Windows PC. The game will also be part of the library Xbox Games Pass. As usual, you can view the video directly at the beginning of this news.

In closing, we report that during the show the new Everwild trailer was also presented, the new IP of Rare, software house author of Sea of ​​Thieves.