STALKER 2 is still in development: the horror shooter will be on Unreal Engine 4 and will have the mods

The developers of GSC GameWorld confirm that they are still working on the STALKER 2 project: the post-apocalyptic shooter veined with horror will be pushed by Unreal Engine 4, the famous Epic Games graphics engine.

And it is precisely Epic, or rather, the curators of the social profiles of the American gaming giant that the Ukrainian team of GSC refers to for "sticking them" and validate the leaks emerged online in these hours: "Speaking frankly, it was a long time that we were planning the publication of this message but the colleagues of Epic wanted to include us in their surprise at the beginning of the year. GSC GameWorld is always looking for the best technological solutions to work with, and the Unreal Engine it seemed the most logical solution to adopt ".

"The Unreal Engine offers us the opportunity to create the game you are all waiting for, with the atmosphere, the mystery, the tension and the blood that characterizes every game in the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. series.", then add the European authors before underlining how theUE4 will allow them to create an extremely accessible title for fans of modder scene.

According to GSC, however, despite the game being geared towards modding "all this will not have to do with the shortlist of platforms and shops on which the title will be offered. We will talk about this later". Thanks also to the extreme ductility and the multiplatform vocation of Unreal Engine 4, the statement by Ukrainian developers on systems and stores could therefore suggest a future landing of STALKER 2 on PC and nextgen console, presumably PS5 and Xbox Series X.