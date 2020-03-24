Stalker 2 is seen in its first image

Share it:

The GSC Game World team wanted to have a detail today with all the players who are socially isolated by the pandemic and the resulting quarantine. Said details is the first image of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. two.

In the image we see nothing but a forest area with a few vehicles damaged by the passing of the years and an anomaly of those that roam the postnuclear wastelands of this universe.

The study has taken the opportunity to share a statement of thanks and declaration of intent in which they assure that this sequel will be their most ambitious project and that it will live up to what we expect from it.

Thirteen years ago we launched S.T.A.L.K.E.R .: Shadow of Chernobyl. The world has not been the same since then. Millions of players launched into La Zona. Carried away by the discovery of mysteries, you overcame difficulties, hunted for treasures, fought monsters, and joined factions. You changed and became true Stalkers. You made that special day forever. Inspired by everything you have done (including arts, stories, cosplays and mods) we understood that we couldn't leave you stranded. The second chapter of the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. It is going to be our most ambitious game to date. It will live up to this legendary legacy. Many of you are in social isolation right now. That is why today, on a very special occasion, we are ready to partially reveal the mystery of what we are working on now. This is the first look at S.T.A.L.K.E.R. two. Consider it our humble gift, there will be more in 2020.

More than a decade ago this license made history with one of the most oppressive atmospheres in the history of the shooting game and challenges that would later be replicated by many other works that they found in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. a benchmark when it comes to generating memorable experiences in the genre by fusing terror with great stories, freedom of action and other elements that made this license something historic that will have a sequel in 2021 with luck.