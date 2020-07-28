Stalker 2 for Xbox Series X will support Ray Tracing

Share it:

Last week GSC Game World announced Stalker 2 for Xbox Series X (exclusive thunderstorm console) and PC, the studio did not reveal many details but just take a look at the game page on the Xbox website to discover the new Stalker will exploit the full potential of the Microsoft console.

Stalker 2 will enjoy the badge "Optimized for Xbox Series X", as said the team has not yet talked about the technical sector however on the previously mentioned page you can see the logos Ray Tracing and 4K Ultra HD, confirming the full support of these features.

Stalker 2 is expected for 2021 on PC and Xbox Series X, there is therefore time to find out more details on the most ambitious project of GSC Game World, a studio returned to the track after a few years of economic difficulties.

For more information, see our preview of Stalker 2 edited by Gabriele Carollo: "The GSC game is alive and well, and wants to take up all the characteristic traits that have made the series a cult: the Zone will clearly be the main protagonist, but not only from an aesthetic point of view. The confirmation of a new AI, born from the ashes of the previous one, could bring to the market an immersive sim open world of rare caliber, and the use of the Epic engine represents a promising security on the visual standards of the title expected on PC and Series X ."