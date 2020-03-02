Stadia's catalog doesn't have any more games because Google wouldn't pay developers enough

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It has been several months since the premiere of Stadia and the Google service catalog has not yet reached the 30 available video games. One of the reasons seems to be how little the company pays to developers who choose to launch their games on the platform.

A report by Business Insider investigates this fact and interviews some developers to try to understand why only 4 of the 28 in the catalog are independent titles and why great hits such as Dead Cells, Hollow Knight, Untitled Goose Game and many others do not help to fatten the catalog increasing the attractiveness of the service.

"We contacted the Stadia team"said a developer."Normally in this type of things they offer you an offer that serves as an incentive to go with them. But the incentive is "practically non-existent." That is what happens".

An executive of a distributor also confirmed that the amount Google pays to put your game on the platform is negligible and not worth it at all. "It is so low that it was not part of the conversation".

Another interviewee said that there are places where you have to be for the public they have. It is the case of Steam or Nintendo Switch, but for nothing it is the case of Stadia and without a decent economic incentive does not compensate to launch the game in its store.

If this does not change, Stadia may not be able to overcome the flight and competitors such as GeForce Now and Project xCloud get to take the game market in the cloud, a way of playing that seems to be gaining strength over time and that this year could win more relevance yet.

We do not know what the new PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles will do after seeing that Stadia is not the enemy that Sony and Microsoft feared and that it may not be time to make the final leap focusing much of the experience in these services.