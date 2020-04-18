         Stadia: how to improve broadcast quality on Google's streaming gaming platform

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Since last week you no longer need to have an invitation or buy your pack to try Stadia. Google has already opened the registrations to the free version of Stadia Base, giving two months of the Stadia Pro subscription to all users so that they can try the paid version of their streaming game platform at no cost.

In the announcement of the opening of Stadia to the world, Google reported that during these days it was working on a temporary function that changes the default screen resolution from 4k to 1080p, but the user will be able to configure the maximum quality again. So we take the opportunity to tell how Stadia quality is configured: its emission resolution and HDR.

Set the maximum resolution

To configure Stadia's broadcast resolution we have to use its mobile application. Click on our avatar and select the option from the menu Data usage and performance. This option allows us to select the maximum emission resolution:

Optimal visual quality: Resolution up to 4K , HDR and 5.1 sound. Data usage up to 20 GB / hour. Only in Stadia Pro

Resolution up to , HDR and 5.1 sound. Data usage up to 20 GB / hour. Only in Balanced experience: Resolution up to 1080p and stereo sound. Data usage up to 12.6 GB / hour.

Resolution up to and stereo sound. Data usage up to 12.6 GB / hour. Limited data usage: Resolution up to 720 and stereo sound. Data usage up to 4.5 GB / hour.

Configure HDR

The configuration of the HDR it's inside the section screen. By default the option high dynamic range It is activated, but if we are not going to play from any HDR compatible screen, it should be deactivated.

How to improve the connection

To enjoy the best experience in Stadia, it is best to directly connect our computer, laptop or Chromecast Ultra directly to the ethernet cable connection. In case you have to play through a wireless connection, it should be through a connection WiFi 5 GHz.

The fiber connection that we have to have has to be 35 Mbps or higher to be able to play 4K. The minimum connection that Stadia accepts to play at the minimum resolution is 10 Mbps.

If once all the best possible Stadia is configured we see that it does not finish working perfectly we can try to improve the connection by lowering the maximum resolution and disabling HDR. Stadia automatically selects the best resolution depending on our connection and the screen on which we are going to play, but if our team does not finish going smoothly and without delay in the response of the games we have to do this configuration manually.