Stadia Connect: new appointment on Twitch with Everyeye, tomorrow from 18:00

The summer of videogame events marks a new stage with him Stadia Connect scheduled for tomorrow July 14th. As always, the Everyeye editorial staff will follow the event with a special direct on the Everyeye Twitch channel.

Starting from 18:00 on Tuesday 14 July a special live will be broadcast on Everyeye's Twitch channel on the occasion of the appointment with the new Stadia Connect of Google. As usual, we will follow the event in the company of the editorial staff and our community with live comments and with pre and post show analysis.

After the criticism received by Google with the last episode of April, the next Stadia Connect could allow the Mountain View company to redefine the format and recover the lost ground. In addition to the already announced gameplay of Orcs Must Die! 3, the expansion of the Stadia Games and Entertainment with the acquisition of Typhoon Studios and other software houses opens the door to further news.

