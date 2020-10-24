Stacey Faber joins the cast, will she be a Kryptonian villain?

The new family-focused series of Superman & Lois begins to take shape, and the actress joins the cast Stacey Faber, in the role of a character that is anything but positive.

The actress, famous for playing Ellis Nash in Degrassi: The Next Generation, it will indeed Leslie Larr, described by Kryptonsite come “the right hand of one of the most influential people on the planet. She went from being an idealistic young dreamer to a world hardened killer. Athletic, strong and often ruthless “.

An entirely new character, but fans of the DC universe the name might sound familiar, as it would seem related in some way to that of Lesla-Lar, a Kryptonian villain who gave Supergirl a hard time. We will have to find out how the authors played with similar connections, but certainly the choice of the name was not accidental. Also interesting is the bond he could have with Lex Luthor: the two protagonists may have found a villain worthy of a spectacular fight.

The actress also starred in the sitcom 18 to Life (always produced by The CW) insieme a Jesse Rath (Brainiac 5 in Supergirl), so contacts with the world The CW they were not lacking. As the filming of Superman & Lois has started, all that remains is to wait until next year to find out more about the role of Stacey Faber.